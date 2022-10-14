DHHR Recognizes National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In recognition of National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) highlights the importance of understanding signs and symptoms of mental health issues, as well as understanding where to seek assistance.



According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, depression can affect one in every five adults and one in every six youths aged 6-17. Mental health can be threatened by a variety of factors, such as relationship issues, feelings of stress and overwhelming responsibilities, major life changes, and feeling like life has no purpose. Screenings can help identify these threats, as well as underlying depression, anxiety, eating disorders, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, which are some of the most common mental health diagnoses today.