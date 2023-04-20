DHHR Recruiting Efforts Lead to Increased Hires of Child Protective and Youth Service Workers

|CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) continues efforts to increase staffing for Child and Youth Protective Service Workers. Through targeted recruitment, job fairs, and hiring incentives, 29 employees have been hired since January 2023.
“Protecting our children is the most important work and also the most challenging,” said Jeff Pack, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services. “During Child Abuse Prevention Month, I am particularly pleased to see that we are making progress in filling these critical roles. I am grateful for our dedicated staff who protect West Virginia’s children and youth, and welcome our newest hires.”
This progress is part of the ongoing series of actions designed to make continued improvements to protective services in West Virginia.
|“The complex nature of Child Protective and Youth Services cases have made these positions challenging to fill,” said Cammie Chapman, DHHR’s Deputy Secretary of Children and Adult Services. “The progress in recruitment and hiring is a direct result of the support that has been provided by Governor Justice, the West Virginia Legislature, and Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary Jeff Coben.”
Individuals who are interested in these positions may apply or attend one of the many job fairs occurring throughout the state. For a full list of job fairs visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx or email DHHRJobs@wv.gov. Individuals currently enrolled in a bachelor’s or master’s social work program may receive tuition assistance. Please email DHHREAP@wv.gov or call 304-558-6700 for more information.