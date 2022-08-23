DHHR Recruiting Events Showcase Job Opportunities Statewide

DHHR is hosting several hiring events in the coming weeks. To register for an interview time, email DHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-558-7816.DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health will host a three-day virtual hiring event August 23, 24 and 26. Mildred Mitchel Bateman Hospital (Huntington) will host an interviewing event on August 25, 2022. DHHR’s Greenbrier County office (Lewisburg) will host a job fair on September 1, 2022, from 9:00 – 3:00 p.m. DHHR’s Mingo County office (Williamson) will host a job fair on September 14, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. DHHR’s Logan County office (Logan) will host a job fair on September 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.Additional information on DHHR hiring events or job opportunities may be found on DHHR’s website.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has further strained an already stressed health care system and nurses and other health care professionals continue to be in high demand across the country, and in West Virginia,” added Ferris. “We hope to retain our nurses and attract new employees to our great state with a new initiative for nurses at West Virginia state-operated facilities.”



Nursing incentives are available for eligible applicants at state-operated facilities. Learn more about this program by visiting our website or emailing DHHRJobs@wv.gov.