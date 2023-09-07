DHHR Releases Request for Proposal to Strengthen and Improve State-Owned Facilities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today released a request for proposal (RFP) to solicit the services of a financial advisory firm for the purpose of reviewing the four long-term care facilities and two acute care psychiatric hospitals owned and operated by DHHR.



Once selected through the bidding process, the financial advisory firm will analyze the current fiscal and physical conditions of Hopemont Hospital, Jackie Withrow Hospital, John Manchin, Sr. Health Care Center, Lakin Hospital, Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital, and William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital to identify needed improvements as well as potential opportunities for the facilities to be utilized in a manner that provides the maximum benefit to the State.



Included in the scope of the RFP is an evaluation of the expensive deferred maintenance costs of the aging facilities, the rapidly advancing technology required to maintain compliance with state and federal regulations, the need to continue to bolster care delivery, and the structure and visibility essential to manage operational and financial challenges.



“We are very proud of the quality of services we provide, and this RFP supports our efforts to continue to improve outcomes, enhance services, and evaluate opportunities for the patients and residents at these facilities,” said Michael Caruso, Incoming Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health Facilities.



Interested parties may access information regarding the RFP by visiting the OASIS Vendor Self Service and clicking “View Published Solicitations.” On the next screen, the vendor can keyword search BHH24*2 to view the solicitation.



