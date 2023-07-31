DHHR Reminds Parents of West Virginia Immunization Requirements for Back-to-School

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds parents of West Virginia students of the importance of remaining up to date with vaccinations as the back-to-school season approaches. Children who are current with their vaccinations will automatically meet school immunization requirements.



All children entering school in West Virginia for the first time in grades K-12 must show proof of immunization against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, and hepatitis B unless properly medically exempted. All children entering school in West Virginia in grades 7 and 12 must show proof of immunization against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, and meningococcal disease unless properly medically exempted.