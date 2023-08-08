DHHR Reminds Residents of Mental and Behavioral Health Support for West Virginia Children

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents of mental and behavioral health support available for West Virginia children. HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral Line provide screenings and referrals for families to home and community-based services.



The Children’s Crisis and Referral Line connects families to services including Children’s Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization teams, which de-escalate behavioral health crises by phone or in person, and West Virginia Wraparound, which includes the Children with Serious Emotional Disorder Waiver.



A recently published report indicates an increase in the number of mental health screenings, referrals and connections to services for West Virginia children.



“More and more West Virginians are using the Children’s Crisis and Referral Line, which has in turn helped to decrease the number of children in residential treatment placements,” said Cammie Chapman, DHHR Deputy Secretary of Children and Adult Services.