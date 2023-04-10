DHHR Reminds Residents of Resources for Child Abuse Prevention

|CHARLESTON, W.Va. – As part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents of free community resources available to families.
“Preventing child abuse and neglect starts with helping families meet their basic needs,” said Janie Cole, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance. “We are thankful for our partners in communities across the state who work to prevent potential child abuse and neglect by offering services that support families.”
Community resources include Family Support Centers, In-Home Family Education, Early Childhood Home Visiting Programs, Partners in Prevention, and West Virginia 211. More information is available here. DHHR also offers assistance programs that help with food and shelter costs, educational resources, and paying bills.
|“Promoting stable, nurturing environments for West Virginia children and families is a top priority, not only during this special month, but every day of the year,” said Jeff Pack, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services. “We urge parents and caregivers who need help caring for their children to reach out for support.”To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call DHHR’s Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect (24/7): 1-800-352-6513. Individuals interested in a career in the child welfare field are encouraged to visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.