DHHR Reminds Residents of Resources for Foster Care Families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents of support available for caregivers of children in foster care. Through programs administered by DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance, foster families may be eligible to receive help meeting nutritional needs, child care, school clothing, and more.



“Foster care families provide critical support to West Virginia children and youth, and these resources can help them address potential financial concerns so that they can continue their important work,” said Janie Cole, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance.



The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits to qualifying families that can be used for the purchase of food. Cash benefits are available for qualifying caretaker relatives through WV WORKS, West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, which also provides

supportive services to help with the cost of caring for a child. Applications for SNAP and WV WORKS can be made at wvpath.wv.gov or at a DHHR county office.



Foster families in which both parents are engaged in work or education may qualify for assistance with child care costs. Assistance is available for foster families with assets of less than $1 million. Foster families are encouraged to contact their local Child Care Resource & Referral Agency to apply and for help with locating a high quality child care provider.