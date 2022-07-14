DHHR Serves 80,000 Families through Bureau of Child Support Enforcement

Ninety-seven percent of support collected was sent directly to children and families, with the remaining 3% of funds retained to reimburse public assistance dollars. For many families, this support is a significant part of their budget to provide shelter, food and amenities for the children.



Sixty-nine percent of court-ordered child support collected was achieved through income withholding by the BCSE which requires employers to withhold support directly from an employee’s paycheck.



“West Virginia’s child support program is one of the most cost-effective government programs, as it collects $4.84 for every $1.00 spent,” said Garrett Jacobs, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement. “The BSCE program has the third highest caseload of all state programs serving children.”