DHHR to Distribute Additional Pandemic-Related Stabilization Payment to Child Care Providers

|CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Since April 2021, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Family Assistance has distributed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) pandemic-related stabilization funding each month to eligible child care providers across West Virginia. While September 2023 is the last month for disbursement of ARPA pandemic-related stabilization funding, child care providers will receive an additional payment for September due to remaining funds.
Qualifying child care providers will automatically receive the additional payment, which will be slightly less than the standard monthly payment amount they have been receiving.
|DHHR has distributed more than $160 million in ARPA stabilization funding to child care providers across West Virginia.
“The Bureau for Family Assistance is happy to have helped deliver these funds to child care providers while they were available,” said Janie Cole, Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance. “While ARPA pandemic-related stabilization funding will end after this final disbursement, federal child care subsidies are not ending. DHHR will continue to support our partners as they provide quality care to West Virginia children and families.”
