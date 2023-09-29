DHHR to Distribute Additional Pandemic-Related Stabilization Payment to Child Care Providers

DHHR has distributed more than $160 million in ARPA stabilization funding to child care providers across West Virginia.



“The Bureau for Family Assistance is happy to have helped deliver these funds to child care providers while they were available,” said Janie Cole, Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance. “While ARPA pandemic-related stabilization funding will end after this final disbursement, federal child care subsidies are not ending. DHHR will continue to support our partners as they provide quality care to West Virginia children and families.”



