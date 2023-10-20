DHHR to Distribute Overdose Equipment to West Virginia EMS Agencies

“First responders are working on a daily basis to save lives impacted by the substance use disorder epidemic,” said Jody Ratliff, OEMS Director. “We believe this overdose equipment will make a difference and are happy to support the incredible efforts of EMS agencies statewide.”



Supplies will be distributed to agencies in November.



For more information about OEMS, visit wvoems.org. To view and apply for careers in the public health field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx. ​West Virginians seeking information on EMS careers in West Virginia are encouraged to visit emswv.com to learn about Gov. Jim Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative.