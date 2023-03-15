DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Event for Cabell County

Correction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, for positions within DHHR’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement in Cabell County at 2699 Park Avenue, Huntington, WV 25704.The event will interview for Child Support Specialist​ and Child Support Specialist Trainee positions. Child Support Specialists and Child Support Specialist Trainees maintain child support case files, utilize the child support formula, prepare summary reports, and additional duties as assigned.