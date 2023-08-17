DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Event for Positions in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person interviewing event for positions within DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance and Bureau for Social Services in Kanawha County on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



The event will be held at 4190 Washington Street West, Charleston, WV 25313, and will interview for the positions of Child Protective Service Worker, Economic Service Worker, and Family Support Specialist. A special hiring incentive of $2,500 is offered to selected candidates in the position of Child Protective Service Worker with a one-year commitment.