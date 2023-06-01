DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Event for Positions in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 4190 Washington Street West, Charleston, West Virginia 25313 for positions in Kanawha County.



The event will interview for the positions of Child Protective Service Case Coordinator (temporary position), Child Protective Service Worker, Economic Service Worker, Economic Service Worker Trainee, Family Support Specialist, and Youth Service Worker.



A hiring incentive of $2,500 is available to employees hired to work in Child Protective Service Worker and Youth Service Worker positions with a one-year employment commitment in Kanawha County.