DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Events throughout the Month of February

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host three in-person interviewing events in February for Kanawha, Mercer, and Monongalia counties for positions within the Bureau for Family Assistance and the Bureau for Social Services. Events will interview for several positions, including Child Protective Service Workers and Social Service Worker 3 (Youth Services), qualifying for a $2,500 appointment incentive with an agreement of one-year of employment.