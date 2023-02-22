DHHR to Host Virtual Hiring Event for Positions in Cabell County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host a virtual hiring event on Thursday, February 23, 2023, for positions at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital in Huntington, WV.



The virtual event will interview for the following positions located in Cabell County: Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Accountant/Auditor 3, Building Maintenance Mechanics, Cooks and Housekeepers.