DHHR to Host Virtual Interviewing Event for Accountants in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health will host a virtual interviewing event for accounting positions in Kanawha County on July 27, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



The event will interview for the positions of Accountant 2, Accountant 3, and Accountant 4, ranging from entry level positions to managerial roles in the field of accounting.