DHHR to Host Virtual Interviewing Event for Accountants in Kanawha County

|CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health will host a virtual interviewing event for accounting positions in Kanawha County on July 27, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The event will interview for the positions of Accountant 2, Accountant 3, and Accountant 4, ranging from entry level positions to managerial roles in the field of accounting.
|Interested applicants may email DHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-558-6700 for additional information.
Job seekers are encouraged to visit DHHR’s employment page to view open positions and special hiring rates throughout the state of West Virginia.