DHHR’s Beane Named President-Elect of the National Association of Medicaid Directors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Cindy Beane, Commissioner of the Bureau for Medical Services within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), has been named President-Elect of the National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD). NAMD supports state and territorial Medicaid directors by enhancing their ability to improve the health of those served by Medicaid and CHIP.



“Cindy is a great asset to DHHR’s Medicaid team,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Under her leadership, West Virginia has expanded services to Medicaid recipients, such as coverage for Neonatal Abstinence Centers and a Continuum of Care waiver designed to treat substance use disorders. I am proud of her work here and of her commitment to helping other Medicaid directors serve their residents.”



Beane previously served as the NAMD governance chair and will now serve in the President-Elect position until she assumes the role of President in 2023.



Beane has worked at DHHR for more than 20 years. In 2018, she was competitively selected to be a Medicaid Fellow for the National Medicaid Leadership Institute to develop necessary skills and expertise to lead and improve programs. Beane is a Licensed Certified Social Worker who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Marshall University and a Master of Social Work from West Virginia University.

