DHHR’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program Seeks to Improve Health Outcomes

“The goal of the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program is to decrease cancer incidence, morbidity, and mortality by focusing on populations who are underserved and who have increased cancer risk due to health inequities,” said Charlene Hickman, BCCSP director. “Completing this survey helps provide insight into the needs of specific communities and helps to target life-saving screenings and services to West Virginia women who are most at risk.”Those eligible for services through BCCSP include West Virginians who are uninsured or underinsured, at or below 250% of the federal poverty level, age 40 to 64 years for breast cancer services, and age 21 – 64 years for cervical cancer services. Those who are symptomatic or high-risk under the age of 40 years and those over the age of 64 who do not have Medicare Part B may also receive services through the program.



The survey is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Comprehensive Cancer Program and will be open from May 2 – 19, 2023.



To learn more about BCCSP, visit dhhr.wv.gov/bccsp.