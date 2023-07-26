DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health Announces Evidence-Based Behavioral Health Clearinghouse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) has launched the BBH Clearinghouse, an online database of evidence-based practices to help individuals, families, providers, schools, communities, and other partners make informed decisions about selecting effective prevention, early intervention, treatment, and recovery services. The BBH Clearinghouse is funded through grants from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).



Approximately two years in the making, the BBH Clearinghouse was created through extensive research by subject matter experts, graduate assistants, and Marshall University faculty; feedback from a collaborative advisory workgroup; and coordination by BBH staff, Community Access, and Terzetto Creative. Originally commissioned to review behavioral health services for children, youth, and young adults, the Clearinghouse accepts requests to review services for people of all ages at https://clearinghouse.helpandhopewv.org/request-program-review/.