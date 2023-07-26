DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health Announces Evidence-Based Behavioral Health Clearinghouse

|CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) has launched the BBH Clearinghouse, an online database of evidence-based practices to help individuals, families, providers, schools, communities, and other partners make informed decisions about selecting effective prevention, early intervention, treatment, and recovery services. The BBH Clearinghouse is funded through grants from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
Approximately two years in the making, the BBH Clearinghouse was created through extensive research by subject matter experts, graduate assistants, and Marshall University faculty; feedback from a collaborative advisory workgroup; and coordination by BBH staff, Community Access, and Terzetto Creative. Originally commissioned to review behavioral health services for children, youth, and young adults, the Clearinghouse accepts requests to review services for people of all ages at https://clearinghouse.helpandhopewv.org/request-program-review/.
|“West Virginians deserve knowledge of and access to quality behavioral health services,” said Dawn Frohna, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. “The BBH Clearinghouse is a tool to save time when exploring and implementing behavioral health services proven to have positive outcomes.”
BBH also funds several helplines through SAMHSA funding, operated by First Choice Services, to assist West Virginians in need of behavioral health supports. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498) are available 24/7 and include call, chat, and text options.
For additional information and mental health resources for children and adults, visit dhhr.wv.gov/bbh. To view and apply for careers in the behavioral health field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.