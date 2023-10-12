DHHR’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement Announces New Electronic Payment Method

“This secure SmartPay method will make it easier and more convenient for parents to fulfill their child support obligations,” said Garrett Jacobs, BCSE Commissioner. “The upgrade is part of BCSE’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of children and simplifying the child support process.”



Parents and employers who choose to pay by mail may continue to do so using a check or money order along with a payment coupon for parents or a Wage Assignment Transmittal for employers to: Bureau for Child Support Enforcement, PO Box 247, Charleston, WV 25321.



For more information on DHHR’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement, visit dhhr.wv.gov/bcse. To view and apply for career opportunities to support West Virginia families, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.