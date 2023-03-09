DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services Seeks to Help Members with Healthcare Coverage

“We expect enrollment for Medicaid will decrease between 91,212 and 134,414 members and enrollment for WVCHIP will decrease between 2,184 and 3,494 members,” said Cindy Beane, Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services. “We want all residents to have access to healthcare coverage and will continue to reach out to assure eligible West Virginians are re-enrolled for Medicaid and WVCHIP.”Medicaid and WVCHIP members should check their mail for a renewal letter, complete the renewal form, and contact DHHR to ensure contact information (mailing address, phone number, and email address) is up-to-date. Updates can be made by email to dhhrbcfchangectr@wv.gov, online at wvpath.wv.gov, or by calling the DHHR Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212. Those who are not eligible for Medicaid or WVCHIP or who have already ended coverage are encouraged to contact the WV Navigator program at 304-356-5834 or acanavigator.com/wv/home for assistance in enrolling in a federal Marketplace health insurance plan.