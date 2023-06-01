DHHR’s West Virginia Cancer Registry Achieves Gold Standard for Registry Certification

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – For the 24th consecutive year, the West Virginia Cancer Registry, a program of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), has attained the prestigious Gold Standard for Registry Certification from the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries (NAACCR). This designation recognizes the highest possible standard for data quality, completeness, and timeliness.



“The West Virginia Cancer Registry team works on a daily basis to ensure quality data tracking,” said Dr. Matt Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “This recognition underscores the program’s efforts to publish information that ultimately shapes cancer prevention and control activities across the state.”