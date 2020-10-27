54.9 F
Beckley
Tuesday, October 27, 2020 1:37pm

DHS: App used in Iowa caucuses was not vetted for cybersecurity

By WWNR
News

Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf says the Iowa Democrat Party declined to have their new caucus app vetted by the department.

