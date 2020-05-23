71.5 F
Beckley
Saturday, May 23, 2020 1:43pm

DHS chief says travel restrictions on Europe, China ‘more important now than ever’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Saturday that restrictions on people coming here from other countries are even more vital today as the U.S. economy opens up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would say that those travel restrictions are more important now than they ever have been. So we need to be smart about that,” he said on “Cavuto Live.”

Wolf said DHS is continually assessing the travel restrictions and their impact.

“The other issue is what do we do about Chinese passengers, Chinese students, and others coming into the U.S., as well as other foreign nationals from hot spot locations, and so we continue to assess that and continue to look at that,” he said.

GLOBAL AIR TRAVEL HIT HARD AMID CORONAVIRUS FEARS

“But … I think the travel restrictions that we have now, particularly from China and parts of Europe, need to stay in place as we get the economy back up and running and back open,” he added.

More from Media

As more Americans plan trips and the number of bookings rise, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which is part of DHS, has issued new guidelines for summer travel. The recommendations include advising airline passengers to keep their boarding passes rather than hand them off to a TSA officer to reduce the risk of spreading the virus..

CLICK HERE TO GET COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The agency also urges passengers to practice social distancing and continue wearing masks.

“Travelers are encouraged to wear face protection to the checkpoint as well. Please note, however, passengers may need to adjust it during the screening process,” TSA said in a press release.

“Travelers are also encouraged to remove items such as belts, and items from their pockets, like wallets, keys and phones, and put them directly into their carry-on bags instead of into the bins to reduce touch-points during the screening process.”



Source link

Recent Articles

DHS chief says travel restrictions on Europe, China ‘more important now than ever’

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Saturday that restrictions on...
Read more

A Few Deep Value Energy Companies That Could Double

Money WWNR -
0
While the market as a whole appears to be reaching peak complacency, the energy investment market remains in a state of despondency. Crude...
Read more

Tucker: The left can't wait for Mueller on the hill tomorrow

News WWNR -
0
Media silent about NYPD officers being pelted with objects, drenched with buckets of water while spending 24/7 on Mueller. #Tucker #FoxNews FOX News operates the...
Read more

Brandi Glanville claims she sprays her kids with bleach water when they enter the house

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here. Brandi Glanville has admitted she’s a bit of a...
Read more

UK PM Johnson resists calls to sack Cummings over 400 km lockdown drive

News WWNR -
0
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resisted calls on Saturday from opposition parties to sack adviser Dominic Cummings after he traveled...
Read more

Related Stories

Money

A Few Deep Value Energy Companies That Could Double

WWNR -
0
While the market as a whole appears to be reaching peak complacency, the energy investment market remains in a state of despondency. Crude...
Read more
video
News

Tucker: The left can't wait for Mueller on the hill tomorrow

WWNR -
0
Media silent about NYPD officers being pelted with objects, drenched with buckets of water while spending 24/7 on Mueller. #Tucker #FoxNews FOX News operates the...
Read more
News

Brandi Glanville claims she sprays her kids with bleach water when they enter the house

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here. Brandi Glanville has admitted she’s a bit of a...
Read more
News

UK PM Johnson resists calls to sack Cummings over 400 km lockdown drive

WWNR -
0
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resisted calls on Saturday from opposition parties to sack adviser Dominic Cummings after he traveled...
Read more
News

Leslie Marshall: GOP attacks Biden for alleged sexual misconduct, but ignores allegations against Trump

WWNR -
0
President Trump – who has been accused by at least 25 women of sexual misconduct and was recorded in 2005 boasting about how...
Read more
News

NHLPA board approves league’s plan for 24-team playoffs upon coronavirus return

WWNR -
0
The National Hockey League Players' Association executive board voted to approve a 24-team, conference-based playoff format for a potential restart of the 2019-20...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap