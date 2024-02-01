Dias Floral Celebrates 100 Years At Its New Location In Downtown Beckley.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Wednesday was a day nearly 100 years in the making.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house was held to celebrate Dias Floral at its new location at 208 Main Street in Beckley, in the former law offices of Beckley attorney and Common Council member Robert Dunlap.

“I wanted to be in the downtown area. I’ve always wanted to be in the downtown area,” said Dias Floral owner Steven Webb. “And the opportunity arose for me to do that. I looked at several other properties. There’s very little rental space in downtown Backley for business. And it just seemed like a good fit.”

“The business started in 1924 on City Avenue in Mabscott. I purchased the business in 1997 and moved it to Robert C. Byrd Drive, where I operated until we moved here Labor Day weekend of 2023. So it’s 100 years old this year.”

“We specialize in sympathy arrangements and birthday arrangements, weddings, gift baskets. We offer all kinds of services other than cut flowers, plants, balloons, plush, candy.”

Webb is looking forward to Valentine’s Day, which he says is his busiest day of the year.

Dias Floral is open Monday thru Friday from 9am to 5pm and 9am to noon on Saturday.