Disaster Assistance Tops $2 Million for West Virginia Survivors

CHARLESTON, W.Va – More than $2 million has been approved for homeowners and renters in West Virginia, less than a month after President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the state for the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides of April 2-6, 2024.

That total includes more than $1,232,418 million in housing assistance to help homeowners and renters with expenses such as temporary housing and essential home repairs. Additionally, more than $834,805has been approved for other needs assistance, which covers expenses such as transportation, childcare and medical and dental costs. More than 1,342 households and businesses have registered with FEMA to date.

“I am proud of the hard work and support from at all levels of government and community partners to support those West Virginia residents who were impacted by the April storms,” Federal Coordinating Officer Jeff Jones said. “It is great to see FEMA surpass $2 million in assistance to residents to recover. As we all work diligently to continue the mission, we hope the updates to FEMA’s programs have made the recovery process easier for survivors.”

Federal disaster assistance is available to residents of 11 counties: Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne and Wetzel.

The State and FEMA have opened Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in the disaster-designated counties. The centers report 306 visitors to date. Most DRCs are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For a current list of open DRC locations, please visit DRC Locator online. If your access to internet is limited, one resource may be your local public library which offers public access to the internet.

If it is not possible to visit a DRC, call 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.