Disaster Assistance Tops $4 Million for West Virginia Survivors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – More than $4 million has been approved for homeowners and renters in West Virginia after the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides of April 2-6, 2024.

That total includes more than $2,421,490 in housing assistance to help homeowners and renters with expenses such as temporary housing and essential home repairs. Additionally, more than $1,620,378 has been approved for other needs assistance, which covers expenses such as transportation, childcare and medical and dental costs. More than 1,956 households and businesses have registered with FEMA to date.

This is the first federally declared disaster in West Virginia since FEMA made changes to its Individual Assistance program. The changes to the program help make the registration process easier for survivors and provide additional grant dollars to those who have serious recovery needs.

This has meant an additional $578,250 for Serious Needs Assistance and $741,510 for Displacement Assistance that has been provided to West Virginians for this disaster.

Federal disaster assistance is available to residents of 11 counties: Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne and Wetzel. Survivors can apply for assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov or visiting a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC).

The DRCs have assisted 306 visitors to date. Most DRCs are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For a current list of open DRC locations, please visit DRC Locator online. If your access to internet is limited, one resource may be your local public library which offers public access to the internet.

If it is not possible to visit a DRC, call 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.