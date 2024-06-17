Disaster Recovery Center in Boone County is Relocating to Lincoln County, WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– A state-federal Disaster Recovery Center at the John Slack Park Parking Lot located at 38 John Slack Circle, Racine, WV, 25165, is closing today, June 15, 2024, at 6 p.m.

The center is located at:

Boone County John Slack Park Parking Lot38 John Slack CircleRacine, WV, 25165 Hours of operation:Closing June 15, 2024, at 6 p.m.

Another DRC will be opening at the Lincoln County EOC located at 911 Marconi Drive Hamlin, WV 25064 on June 17, 2024. It will remain open until June 22, 2024, at 6 p.m.

The center is located at:

Lincoln County Lincoln County EOC911 Marconi DriveHamlin, WV 25064 Hours of operation:Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.June 17 through June 22, 2024

The Disaster Recovery Centers will be opening on a rotating basis at three locations, including Boone and Lincoln Counties for the next few weeks.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, visit a DRC to learn more about next steps. DRC staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

Residents of all counties can continue to visit other DRCs in West Virginia. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit DRC Locator (fema.gov).

Survivors do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to register with FEMA. If it is not possible to visit a DRC, call 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.