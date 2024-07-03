Disaster Recovery Center in Fayette County, WV Closing

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– A state-federal Disaster Recovery Center at the Memorial Building in Fayetteville is closing permanently tomorrow, July 3, 2024, at 6 p.m.

The center is located at:

Fayette County Memorial Building200 West Maple Ave,Fayetteville, WV 25840Hours of operation:Closing July 3, 2024, at 6 p.m.

Residents of all counties can continue to visit other DRCs in West Virginia. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit DRC Locator (fema.gov) .

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, visit a DRC to learn more about next steps. DRC staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

Survivors do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to register with FEMA. If it is not possible to visit a DRC, call 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.