Disaster Recovery Center in Kanawha County is Relocating to St. Albans

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– A state-federal Disaster Recovery Center at the Tyler Mountain Fire Department in Charleston is closing today, June 10, 2024, at 6 p.m.

The center is located at:

Kanawha County Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department5380 Big Tyler Road,Charleston, West Virginia 25313 Hours of operation:Closing June 10, 2024, at 6 p.m.

Another DRC will be opening in St. Albans at the Hansford Senior Community Center at 500 Washington St., St. Albans, WV 25177 on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. It will remain open until June 14, 2024, at 4 p.m.

The center is located at:

Kanawha County Hansford Senior Community Center500 Washington St.St. Albans, WV 25177 Hours of operation:Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.June 11 through June 14, 2024

The Disaster Recovery Centers in Kanawha County will be opening on a rotating basis at three locations, including the Tyler Mountain VFD, St. Albans’ Hansford Sr. Community Center, and the Recreation Center in Dunbar for the next few weeks.

Residents of all counties can continue to visit other DRCs in West Virginia. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit DRC Locator (fema.gov).

Survivors do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to register with FEMA. If it is not possible to visit a DRC, call 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov

Disaster assistance may include grants to help homeowners and renters pay for temporary housing, essential home repairs, personal property replacement, and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

SBA offers low-interest disaster loans for businesses of all sizes, homeowners, renters, and private non-profit organizations. SBA disaster loans may cover repairs, rebuilding, as well as the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged real estate and personal property.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.