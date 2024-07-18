Disaster Recovery Center in Nicholas County, W.Va., Closing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The state-federal Disaster Recovery Center at the Nicholas County Office of Emergency Services in Summersville is closing permanently tomorrow, Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 6 p.m.

The center is located at:

Nicholas County Disaster Recovery Center Nicholas County Office of Emergency Services449 Water St.Summersville, WV 26651Hours of operation:Closing permanently at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2024

Residents of all counties can continue to visit other DRCs in West Virginia. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit DRC Locator (fema.gov) .

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, visit a DRC to learn more about next steps. DRC staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

Survivors do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to register with FEMA. If it is not possible to visit a DRC, call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.