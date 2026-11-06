Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Fayette County

Residents of Fayette County impacted by severe weather and flooding from August 14 through 18 will soon have a new resource to help with recovery efforts. County officials have announced the opening of a Disaster Recovery Center following a federal Major Disaster Declaration that includes Fayette County.

The center will allow residents to meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives, receive assistance with applications, ask questions about available aid programs and get help navigating the recovery process. Individuals and families who experienced storm-related damage or expenses may be eligible for Individual Assistance. Officials say applications for assistance must be submitted by December 7.

The Disaster Recovery Center will operate from the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville through early December.