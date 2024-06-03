Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Nicholas County

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– A state-federal Disaster Recovery Center will open Monday, June 3, 2024, at 8 a.m. at the Nicholas County Office of Emergency Management in Nicholas County to help West Virginia residents affected by the April 2-6 severe storms. Individuals in Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne and Wetzel counties can apply for assistance from FEMA.



Residents can get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and get questions answered about federal disaster assistance.

The center is located at:

Nicholas County Nicholas County Office of Emergency Management449 Water StreetSummersville, WV 26651 Hours of operation:Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other recovery experts from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be available at the Disaster Recovery Center to address additional needs.

The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov

.

Additional Disaster Recovery Centers will be opening in impacted counties. Visit the FEMA DRC Locator page for more details on open centers in West Virginia.

If it is not possible to visit the Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.