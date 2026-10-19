Disaster Unemployment Assistance Now Available for Fayette, Harrison, and Kanawha Counties After August Flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Workers and self‑employed residents in three West Virginia counties impacted by the August 14–18 severe storms and flooding can now apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA), Governor Patrick Morrisey and WorkForce West Virginia announced Monday. The federal Major Disaster Declaration, approved October 7, opened the door for expanded unemployment support for individuals who lost work directly because of the disaster.

Governor Morrisey said the assistance is aimed at helping families stabilize after weeks of disruption.

“Our commitment to West Virginia families doesn’t end when the floodwaters recede,” Morrisey said. “Disaster Unemployment Assistance will help workers, small business owners, and their families get back on their feet.”

Who Qualifies for DUA?

DUA is available to people who live or work in Fayette, Harrison, or Kanawha counties and experienced job loss, interrupted employment, or loss of income as a direct result of the storms. The program also covers groups typically not eligible for regular unemployment insurance, including:

Self‑employed workers

Farmers

Part‑time workers

Individuals injured during the disaster

People unable to reach their workplace due to storm damage or road closures

Individuals who were set to start a job but could not because of the disaster

Those who became the primary household provider due to a disaster‑related death

Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia, said eligibility will be reviewed weekly.

“Full‑time workers, part‑time workers, and self‑employed individuals can be eligible for benefits,” Adkins said. “The last payable week of this emergency benefit ends April 10, 2027, as long as unemployment continues as a direct result of the disaster.”

How to Apply

Residents unemployed due to the August storms must contact WorkForce West Virginia by:

Email: ucpolicy@wv.gov

ucpolicy@wv.gov Phone: 304‑558‑3340

304‑558‑3340 Hours: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The deadline to file a DUA claim is December 7, 2026. Applicants must submit proof of past earnings — such as tax forms, business records, or bank statements — within 21 days of filing.

What Counts as Disaster‑Related Unemployment?

Unemployment may be considered a direct result of the disaster if it stems from:

Physical damage or destruction of the workplace

Government‑ordered closure of the workplace due to the disaster

Loss of revenue when a business’s primary customer base or supplier in the disaster area was damaged or shut down

Additional Support Available

WorkForce West Virginia also offers re‑employment services, including resume help, job search assistance, and placement support. Fraud concerns can be reported at 1‑800‑252‑JOBS (5627).

The federal disaster declaration number for this event is DR‑4953.