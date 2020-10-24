65.7 F
Beckley
Friday, October 23, 2020

Disneyland to open portion of California Adventure Park for shopping, outdoor dining

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Though Disneyland will not be reopening soon, Disney fans in California still have some reason to celebrate. On Friday, Disney announced it would be reopening a portion of its California Adventure’s shopping and dining area.

Buena Vista Street in Disney’s California Adventure in Anaheim will reopen for outdoor dining and shopping in November. Guests will be expected to wear masks, have their temperatures taken before entering and practice social distancing. Capacity limits will also be in place. No rides will be open.

Downtown Disney, the theme park’s shopping and dining district that is outside of both parks has been open since July, with coronavirus restrictions in place.

Rides will still not be open as part of Gov. Newsom's latest theme park restrictions. 

(iStock)

The news comes the same week Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled out its restrictions for theme parks reopening.

According to the new state guide, larger theme parks are not allowed to open until the county in which it is located has reached level “yellow,” or the lowest level of transmission risk for coronavirus. Currently, Los Angeles county, where the major theme parks like Disneyland, as well as Universal, are is considered high-risk, or in the “purple” zone.

Disneyland has hit back at Newsom. Ken Potrock, President of Disneyland Resort, argued against the new guidelines, calling them “arbitrary” in a statement shared with FOX Business.

“We have proven that we can responsibly reopen, with science-based health and safety protocols strictly enforced at our theme park properties around the world. Nevertheless, the State of California continues to ignore this fact, instead mandating arbitrary guidelines that it knows are unworkable and that hold us to a standard vastly different from other reopened businesses and state-operated facilities. Together with our labor unions we want to get people back to work, but these State guidelines will keep us shuttered for the foreseeable future, forcing thousands more people out of work, leading to the inevitable closure of small family-owned businesses, and irreparably devastating the Anaheim/Southern California community,” the statement read.

