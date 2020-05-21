55.7 F
Beckley
Friday, May 22, 2020 12:35am

Divided Senate confirms Trump nominee Ratcliffe to be top U.S. spy

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 5, 2020. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate backed lawmaker John Ratcliffe on Thursday as the next director of national intelligence, a victory for President Donald Trump in his second bid to install the conservative Republican as head of the intelligence community.

Ratcliffe, a House of Representatives member known for fierce loyalty to Trump, was confirmed by 49 to 44, many more “no” votes than for any previous nominee to be the country’s top spy.

The vote was strictly along party lines, with every no from Democrats and every yes from Trump’s fellow Republicans.

The vote makes Ratcliffe the first Senate-confirmed nominee for the national security post since August. It most recently has been held by Richard Grenell, Trump’s ambassador to Germany, who has faced questions from Congress about bids to declassify classified records and reorganize his office.

Ratcliffe assumes the position as the country faces a wide range of security threats, including the coronavirus pandemic, stiff competition with China and the widespread expectation that Russia is attempting to interfere in the 2020 U.S. election.

Trump first announced in July that he wanted Ratcliffe for the post created in 2004 to run the country’s 17 intelligence agencies in a more unified way after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

However, Ratcliffe’s name was withdrawn after just five days, after both Democrats and Republicans questioned his qualifications and amid reports he had padded his resume by overstating his role in prosecuting terrorists while serving as a U.S. attorney in Texas. Ratcliffe was the most junior member of the House Intelligence Committee, with just six months on the panel, when Trump first tipped him for the post.

Democrats said Ratcliffe was too partisan to ensure intelligence agencies would not be influenced by political concerns. Republicans said they had confidence in him.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

House Dem criticizes her own party for shoving ‘wish list’ stimulus package: ‘It’s not a good look’

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., criticized her own party's coronavirus...
Read more

Liberal magazine columnist would vote for Biden even ‘if he boiled babies and ate them’

News WWNR -
0
A columnist for The Nation shrugged off sexual allegations against Joe Biden in an article published Wednesday, saying the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee would...
Read more

Khashoggi family forgives those who killed their father: tweet

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London, Britain, September 29, 2018. Middle East...
Read more

Dr. Alveda King: ‘Jane Roe’ falsely claimed she was paid to join pro-life cause

News WWNR -
0
Evangelist Dr. Alveda King weighed in on the controversy surrounding the alleged deathbed confession of Norma McCorvey (Jane Roe) in an interview with Fox News on Thursday and said the...
Read more

Jets’ Frank Gore says AFC East is ‘wide open’ without Tom Brady

News WWNR -
0
New York Jets running back Frank Gore, on his third AFC East team in three seasons, has spent his time in the division...
Read more

Related Stories

News

House Dem criticizes her own party for shoving ‘wish list’ stimulus package: ‘It’s not a good look’

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., criticized her own party's coronavirus...
Read more
News

Liberal magazine columnist would vote for Biden even ‘if he boiled babies and ate them’

WWNR -
0
A columnist for The Nation shrugged off sexual allegations against Joe Biden in an article published Wednesday, saying the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee would...
Read more
News

Khashoggi family forgives those who killed their father: tweet

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London, Britain, September 29, 2018. Middle East...
Read more
News

Dr. Alveda King: ‘Jane Roe’ falsely claimed she was paid to join pro-life cause

WWNR -
0
Evangelist Dr. Alveda King weighed in on the controversy surrounding the alleged deathbed confession of Norma McCorvey (Jane Roe) in an interview with Fox News on Thursday and said the...
Read more
News

Jets’ Frank Gore says AFC East is ‘wide open’ without Tom Brady

WWNR -
0
New York Jets running back Frank Gore, on his third AFC East team in three seasons, has spent his time in the division...
Read more
News

Trump brings mask to Ford, says he doesn’t ‘want to give the press the pleasure of seeing’ him wear it

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here. President Trump on Thursday brought a mask with him...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap