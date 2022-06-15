CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced today that, due to the upcoming state holiday weekend, which includes Juneteenth and West Virginia Day, all DMV offices throughout the state will be closed from Friday, June 17, through Monday, June 20. This includes the Martinsburg and Kanawha City regional offices, which normally have Saturday morning business hours.



All DMV offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, June 21, following the holiday weekend.



Please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov to take advantage of the DMV Online Services Portal. You can renew your driver’s license, renew your vehicle registration, apply for duplicates, print your driving record, take the online knowledge test, and more. Additionally, many of DMV’s kiosks across the state will be available for transactions. Those locations may be found here: https://transportation.wv.gov/dmv/pages/dmv-now.aspx.