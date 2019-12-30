56.2 F
Beckley
Monday, December 30, 2019 3:12pm

DNC shoots down Andrew Yang’s request for more polling

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The Democratic National Committee is rejecting presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s call for the committee to conduct its own polling amid concerns about the lack of diversity on the debate stage.

A DNC spokesperson told Fox News on Monday, “The DNC will not sponsor its own debate qualifying polls of presidential candidates during a primary. This would break with the long standing practice of both parties using independent polling for debate qualification, and it would be an inappropriate use of DNC resources that should be directed at beating Donald Trump.“

HECKLERS DERAIL BIDEN NEW HAMPSHIRE CAMPAIGN EVENT: ‘QUID PRO JOE’

Yang was the only Democratic presidential candidate of color to make December’s debate stage, after California Sen. Kamala Harris dropped out of the race and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro failed to meet the party’s polling qualifications.

In a Dec. 21 letter to DNC Chairman Tom Perez, Yang warned that a “diverse set of candidates might be absent from the stage” during the next debate in Iowa, citing the “holidays and meager number of polls currently out in the field (that won’t be able to account for this week’s debate performances).”

“This is a troubling prospect for our party,” Yang wrote.

ANDREW YANG ON BEING ONLY CANDIDATE OF COLOR ON DEM DEBATE STAGE: ‘HONOR AND DISAPPOINTMENT’

Suggesting changes, Yang went on to say: “Hence, I propose a simple solution: between now and January 10, the DNC should commission four early state qualifying polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, where all the candidates have invested their time, resources and staff. It would provide an accurate snapshot of the current state of the race and where voters’ hearts and minds are, thus getting ahead of an imminent problem.”

The DNC, however, defended the current process in shooting down Yang’s request.

“The DNC has been more than inclusive throughout this entire process with an expansive list of qualifying polls, including 26 polls for the December debate, more than half of which were state polls,” the official said in the statement.

On Monday, though, Yang celebrated other news: his campaign announced that comedian and actor Ken Jeong – known for his roles in “Community” and “The Hangover” – is endorsing his campaign for president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I love Andrew Yang and am proud to be endorsing him. He’s offering me a thousand bucks a month to say this,” Jeong said in a statement released by the campaign.

The statement is in reference to Yang’s trademark proposal to implement a government program that would give $1,000 a month to all adult Americans.

Fox News’ Andres Del Aguila contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

DNC shoots down Andrew Yang’s request for more polling

News WWNR -
0
The Democratic National Committee is rejecting presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s call for the committee to conduct its own polling amid concerns about the...
Read more

Seattle Seahawks loss puts focus on late non-pass interference call in end zone

News WWNR -
0
The Seattle Seahawks may have had better field position to score a game-winning touchdown Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers if pass interference...
Read more

VAR should be a Premier League triumph but it’s an embarrassment. What can be done?

News WWNR -
0
Where do you start with VAR? Seriously: which is the biggest problem with the video assistant referee system that has brought the Premier...
Read more

Dan Bongino slams ‘repulsive human being’ de Blasio for using anti-Semitic attacks to ding Trump

News WWNR -
0
Fox News contributor Dan Bongino scorched New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio’s “political maneuvering” on Monday after a series of anti-Semitic attacks...
Read more

Texas church shooting gunman had ‘something not right’ about him, witness says; ex-FBI agent reportedly shot suspect

News WWNR -
0
The gunman who pulled out a shotgun during a church service in Texas on Sunday and opened fire on worshipers appeared to be...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Seattle Seahawks loss puts focus on late non-pass interference call in end zone

WWNR -
0
The Seattle Seahawks may have had better field position to score a game-winning touchdown Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers if pass interference...
Read more
News

VAR should be a Premier League triumph but it’s an embarrassment. What can be done?

WWNR -
0
Where do you start with VAR? Seriously: which is the biggest problem with the video assistant referee system that has brought the Premier...
Read more
News

Dan Bongino slams ‘repulsive human being’ de Blasio for using anti-Semitic attacks to ding Trump

WWNR -
0
Fox News contributor Dan Bongino scorched New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio’s “political maneuvering” on Monday after a series of anti-Semitic attacks...
Read more
News

Texas church shooting gunman had ‘something not right’ about him, witness says; ex-FBI agent reportedly shot suspect

WWNR -
0
The gunman who pulled out a shotgun during a church service in Texas on Sunday and opened fire on worshipers appeared to be...
Read more
News

Gunman opens fire in Texas church, killing 2; ‘heroic’ parishioners take down shooter

WWNR -
0
Police and fire departments surround the scene of a shooting at West Freeway...
Read more
News

Liz Peek: Michael Moore’s right – Bernie would boost Democrats, for this reason

WWNR -
0
Progressive activist Michael Moore thinks President Trump will win again in 2020. He notes that Trump’s support in the important swing states hasn’t...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap