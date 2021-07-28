DO IT FOR BABYDOG: Gov. Justice announces 6th round of winners in vaccination sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, WV – (WWNR) Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 47 prizes, including a pair of college scholarships, as part of the 6th prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.



John Fox of Martinsburg and Keelin Howes of Buckhannon were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.



Additional prizes announced include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.