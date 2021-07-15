Do it for Babydog Vaccination Winners receive a visit from Governor Justice and Babydog

FAIRMONT, WV – (WWNR) One West Virginian’s life was changed forever when he received a visit at work from Gov. Jim Justice.



Timothy Jackson and several of his coworkers at West Virginia University’s Robotic Technology Center in Fairmont were called in for what they believed to be a simple meeting with the Governor. However, after a few minutes of remarks, Gov. Justice called his pet English Bulldog and the official mascot of West Virginia’s vaccination incentive program – Babydog – into the room and revealed that Jackson was the lucky person whose name had been drawn as the latest million-dollar prize winner in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.