Do it for Babydog Vaccination Winners receive a visit from Governor Justice and Babydog

|FAIRMONT, WV – (WWNR) One West Virginian’s life was changed forever when he received a visit at work from Gov. Jim Justice.
Timothy Jackson and several of his coworkers at West Virginia University’s Robotic Technology Center in Fairmont were called in for what they believed to be a simple meeting with the Governor. However, after a few minutes of remarks, Gov. Justice called his pet English Bulldog and the official mascot of West Virginia’s vaccination incentive program – Babydog – into the room and revealed that Jackson was the lucky person whose name had been drawn as the latest million-dollar prize winner in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
|The Governor presented Jackson with a ceremonial check for $1 million.
|The million-dollar giveaway was just one of 50 “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes prizes announced by Gov. Justice Wednesday.
|Earlier in the day, Gov. Justice also surprised an assistant football coach at Riverside High School and surprised a woman from the community of Nettie in Nicholas County, presenting each of them with a brand-new custom-outfitted truck.
Additional West Virginians were announced as “Do it for Babydog” winners this morning for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.
|FULL LIST OF “DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS
JULY 14, 2021
$1 Million Winner
Timothy Jackson, Bridgeport
Custom-Outfitted Truck Winners
Grace Fowler, Nettie
Thomas Sowers, Belle
College Scholarship Winners
Liam Cox, Weston
Christopher Ellis, Bruno
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
John Carder, Peterstown
Catherine Leech, Wellsburg
Danny Miller, Spencer
Candace Nance, Milton
Nicole Newbraugh, Independence
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Mary Hull, Buckhannon
Hilbert W. Lake, Ireland
Christopher McDougal, Charleston
Jordan Santonas, Glen Dale
Bryan White, Petersburg
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
James Ferrell, St. Albans
Wendy Gillespie, Peterstown
Crystal Johnson, Clarksburg
Randy McDowell, Cameron
Christopher Parker, Monongah
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Suzanne Abraham, Morgantown
Judith Dellinger, Mineral Wells
Breanna Mace, Charleston
Joyce Rohr, Buckhannon
Lloyd R. Williams, Fairmont
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Leah Bowes, Nitro
Bonnie Bunch, Moundsville
Dennis Coe, Cameron
Michelle Coen, Rivesville
Frank Coleman, Scarbro
Connie Cox, Tunnelton
Rebecca Dawson, Parkersburg
Andrew Dolog, Rivesville
Franklin Flowers, Red House
James Given, Richwood
James Gray, Elkview
Allen Howerton, Princeton
Thomas Donald Huffman-Ross, South Charleston
James Keys, Bridgeport
David Matthew, Elkins
Ariel Meade, Huntington
Barbara Phillips, Princeton
Robert Phillips, Elkins
Jared Rouchard, Charles Town
Jason Stanley, Morgantown
Diana Stark, Bridgeport
Kirk Vance, Clarksburg
Robert Watson, Belington
Chloe Williams, Martinsburg
Asia Wyckoff, Welch
|“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” VACCINE SWEEPSTAKES INFO
Vaccinated West Virginians only have three more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.Week 1 WinnersWeek 2 WinnersWeek 3 Winners