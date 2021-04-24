Do You Smell Something, Smokey?

Erin Stone

BECKLEY, WV (WWNR) Sheriff Van Meter proudly presented Sgt. Rick Talley and his Bloodhound Smokey who sniffed out the competition to be awarded K-9 Team of the year by the West Virginia Police K-9 Association. This is the second year (2019) that the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department has won. No contest was held in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Smokey is now four and a half years old. He lives and works with Sgt. Talley. They do training everyday with extensive and intense training twice a month. Sgt. Talley says that these sessions are the highlights of Smokey’s days. They really allow Smokey to use that amazing nose of his to smell out any human scent in the area. Researchers say that a bloodhound can smell at least a 1,000 times better than humans.

Smokey has been training for years and passed his certification at only 6 months old. He was required to track a 24 hour old scent in both a rural and city setting for over a mile to qualify for certification. He has been working as an active member of the sheriff’s office since. He specifically tracks human scents in such cases as lost children, Alzheimer patients, or criminal cases.

While Smokey specializes in the human scent the Sheriff’s department has about seven other working dogs. Two more bloodhounds (one is semi retired), and three apprehension dogs with one about to finish training. Sheriff Van Meter said many times the dogs will even work in tandem. With Smokey leading the way for the human scent and one of the apprehension dogs ready to assist when the trail ends or the target is located.

Weighing in over 80 pounds, Smokey is large, but his softer side was on full display. Everyone was a new friend ready to give him belly rubs and attention. When he is off duty, Smokey is like every other dog. Lovable and fun. Smokey is definitely one of our cutest members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. Congratulations to you, Sgt. Talley, and the entire department for continuing the good work and for serving our community.