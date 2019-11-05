52.8 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 5, 2019 2:24pm

Doctor who stopped Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz fight opens up about death threats over decision

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


The doctor who made the controversial decision to stop the fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz at UFC 244 over the weekend revealed Monday he’s been receiving death threats over it.

Dr. Nitin K. Sethi told MMA Fighting he’s been harassed since he determined that Diaz’s cut over his right eye was enough to put a stop to the fight for the “Baddest Motherf—-r” title. Diaz already expressed his frustrations with the decision, but Sethi said he’s been getting it bad.

UFC’S JORGE MASVIDAL EXPRESSES WILLINGNESS TO FIGHT BOXING CHAMP CANELO ALVAREZ NEXT

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES

A trainer helps Nate Diaz after the first round of a welterweight mixed martial arts bout against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 early Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in New York. Masvidal won in the fourth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A trainer helps Nate Diaz after the first round of a welterweight mixed martial arts bout against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 early Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in New York. Masvidal won in the fourth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

“I’m a very good neurologist and a very good doctor, and calling me f—–g scum online and calling my office staff and yelling at them, threatening me, I fear for my health and safety,” he told the MMA-centric website. “Somebody’s going to get hurt, and it’s probably going to be me this time.”

Sethi explained he decided to make the officials call the fight because he wasn’t able to “guarantee” Diaz would be safe if he continued.

UFC’S DANA WHITE OPENS UP ABOUT HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH TRUMP FOLLOWING UFC 244

Nate Diaz, right, fights Jorge Masvidal during the first round of a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 244 early Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in New York. Masvidal stopped Diaz in the fourth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Nate Diaz, right, fights Jorge Masvidal during the first round of a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 244 early Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in New York. Masvidal stopped Diaz in the fourth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

“Going forward off that third round, I could not guarantee his health and safety,” he said. “When in doubt, you have to do what you have to do to protect the athlete’s safety. His health and safety comes first. Every action of mine has to be viewed with that foremost in everybody’s mind, but that doesn’t happen.”

Sethi said the immediate questions over the decision led to a heated environment.

“You have a very, very charged crowd, and you just make it more charged,” Sethi said. “I was walking back [from the cage] and people from the top were yelling at me f—k this, f—k that.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Masvidal picked up the win and it has thrust him into the UFC spotlight even further. It’s unclear who his next opponent would be.

Both fighters expressed a willingness to have a rematch, but UFC boss Dana White said he wasn’t interested



Source link

Recent Articles

Doctor who stopped Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz fight opens up about death threats over decision

News WWNR -
0
The doctor who made the controversial decision to stop the fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz at UFC 244 over the weekend...
Read more

Testimony from two of Trump’s Ukraine ‘three amigos’ to be made public

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Testimony by two of the “three amigos” charged with running Ukraine policy for President Donald Trump will be made public...
Read more

Michigan State favored in Vegas to win title

News WWNR -
0
Three blue bloods and an upstart have the best odds to win the national championship as the college basketball season tips off.Michigan State...
Read more

Jed Duggar running for office, promises to ‘defend’ Second Amendment and ‘stand up for religious liberty’

News WWNR -
0
Jed Duggar has announced his foray into politics.The former “19 Kids and Counting” star, 20, took to Instagram on Monday to announce his...
Read more

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation

Money WWNR -
0
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation Source link
Read more

Related Stories

News

Testimony from two of Trump’s Ukraine ‘three amigos’ to be made public

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Testimony by two of the “three amigos” charged with running Ukraine policy for President Donald Trump will be made public...
Read more
News

Michigan State favored in Vegas to win title

WWNR -
0
Three blue bloods and an upstart have the best odds to win the national championship as the college basketball season tips off.Michigan State...
Read more
News

Jed Duggar running for office, promises to ‘defend’ Second Amendment and ‘stand up for religious liberty’

WWNR -
0
Jed Duggar has announced his foray into politics.The former “19 Kids and Counting” star, 20, took to Instagram on Monday to announce his...
Read more
Money

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation

WWNR -
0
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation Source link
Read more
video
News

Hispanic pastor disputes Ocasio-Cortez's claims about border facilities

WWNR -
0
Reverend Samuel Rodriguez speaks out after visiting the same border detention center Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited. source
Read more
News

Jury selection to begin in trial of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The criminal trial of President Donald Trump’s long-time adviser Roger Stone is set to begin on Tuesday on charges arising...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap