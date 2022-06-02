Doctors confirm Lyme disease diagnosis for WV Governor

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced that, after receiving the results of his bloodwork, his doctors have confirmed a diagnosis of Lyme disease.



Gov. Justice will remain on antibiotics for several weeks to continue fighting the infection.



“I’m feeling better every day,” Gov. Justice said. “I always want to first thank God above for all of our blessings. Additionally, I thank my doctors for all they’ve done, and I appreciate all the West Virginians who have expressed their wishes for my speedy recovery.



“I remind all West Virginians, when you go outdoors, monitor yourself for ticks and use insect repellent to stay safe.”