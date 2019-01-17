620 AM • 101.1 FM
Home Sports Does Jalen Hurts Make Oklahoma a Playoff Contender? Kendall to WVU (SG1 Sports News 1-17-19)
Sports

Does Jalen Hurts Make Oklahoma a Playoff Contender? Kendall to WVU (SG1 Sports News 1-17-19)

By Jan 17, 2019, 14:43 pm0

1
0



We discuss the impact of Jalen Hurts going to Oklahoma and if the Sooners are now a playoff contender. Also, Austin Kendall is heading to West Virginia and Tosh Lupoi is leaving Alabama for the Cleveland Browns.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
SG1 Sports – NFL Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiRbYE_AGxnWTUKJqzxZSVQ

Sports Gaming 1 Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxqQsFZwikeN2RB7lxZKesA

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/SportsGaming1

Amazon: http://amzn.to/2rx4F26

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVyEEhRPKVK2C6_6CmyG6w?sub_confirmation=1

Visit Sports Creators for exclusive content:
http://sportscreators.com/

Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/SportsCreators/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SG1Sports

SG1 Wrestling Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/lwawrestling9

TAG

Related articles

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Basketball Beetle Bolden Kansas Postgame 01/19/19

WVU Basketball: Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame

WVU Basketball: Fans sing Country Roads following upset win over Kansas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Find Us on Facebook