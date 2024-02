DoHS Accepting Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) Applications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA) today announced applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will be accepted beginning Monday, February 26, 2024, through Friday, March 1, 2024, or until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible West Virginia residents in paying home heating bills.



Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size, and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. Income guidelines must be at, or below, 60 percent of the State Median Income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DoHS Worker. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines.



All applications must be received by DoHS or postmarked by March 1, 2024. Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DoHS office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A list of local offices may be found at dhhr.wv.gov/bms/Pages/Field-Offices.aspx or by calling 304-356-4619.

Mailing the application to any other office or a utility company may delay receipt of the application by DoHS and prohibit the processing of the application.