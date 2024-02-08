DoHS Accepting Public Comments on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) 2024 State Plan

“Ensuring that West Virginia’s most vulnerable families have the support they need is paramount to our mission at DoHS,” said Janie Cole, DoHS’s Bureau for Family Assistance Commissioner. “We invite the public to actively engage in shaping the trajectory of the TANF program by providing feedback, which will be instrumental in its refinement as we continue our dedication to strengthen families statewide.”



The TANF State Plan will be available to view at local DoHS offices, the Secretary of State’s office, and online at dhhr.wv.gov/bfa/policyplans/Pages/state-plans.aspx. Comments regarding the TANF State Plan may be submitted in writing to the West Virginia Department of Human Services, Bureau for Family Assistance, Division of Family Support, 350 Capitol Street, Room B-18, Charleston, West Virginia 25301-3705, via email to DoHSPublicComments@wv.gov, or by calling (304) 352-4431.