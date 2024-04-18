DoHS and WVDE Announce Launch of Summer EBT Program for West Virginians

“Summer poses a significant challenge to children who are away from school and facing food insecurity,” said Michele L. Blatt, State Superintendent of Schools. “Even though students are out of school for the summer, hunger does not take a break, and this program is essential to meeting the nutritional needs of our school children. We know families continue to struggle from pandemic aftershocks, and the WV-SEBT program will fill an important nutrition gap for thousands of students.”



Additionally, if a West Virginia household is already receiving certain public benefits, such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or WV WORKS, and has school-aged children between the ages of six and 17, those children will automatically be enrolled in Summer EBT, regardless of their method of schooling. Children in low-income households attending Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools, where they do not collect free or reduced-price meal applications, will have to complete an online Summer EBT application and qualify by income.



All eligible children will receive their one-time benefit of $120 on a brand new Summer EBT card. Benefits will not be loaded onto previous PEBT cards or existing Mountain State EBT cards. Summer EBT cards will be mailed to the address on file with the child’s school or their public benefit case. Benefits are tentatively slated to reach eligible households in June 2024.



It is estimated that 202,000 children in West Virginia will be eligible for the 2024 Summer EBT benefit. The WV-SEBT program was authorized and approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).



For more information, visit wvsebt.org or contact 1-866-545-6502.