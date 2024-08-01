DoHS Completes Semi-Annual Children’s Mental & Behavioral Health Services Quality & Outcomes Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Office of Quality Assurance for Children’s Programs today announced the completion of the Children’s Mental and Behavioral Health Services Semi-Annual Quality and Outcomes Report. This biannual report highlights DoHS’s effective Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) processes and key outcomes for children with serious emotional disorders, providing critical insights to enhance the State’s mental health systems.



“This insight allows the Department to explore and understand its systems and their impacts in ever-evolving manners, expanding opportunities to identify and address needs and strengths within the layers of the children’s mental health system,” said Laura Hunt, DoHS Office of Quality Assurance for Children’s Programs Director. “The Department’s enhanced children’s mental health system has maintained a trajectory for growth and is expected to continue to help families thrive.”



The report reveals significant findings and accomplishments:Increased Demand and Utilization of Services: Post-pandemic, the need for mental health services has risen, as has awareness and use of West Virginia’s mental health infrastructure. Emergency Department visits for mental health issues increased from 8.3% in the last half of 2022 to 11.4% in the first half of 2023. However, residential mental health treatment facility placements saw a much smaller increase, indicating effective diversion through home and community-based services.Assessment Pathway Success: The Assessment Pathway, which connects children and families to necessary services during the evaluation process, has shown that 83% of children approved for the Children with Serious Emotional Disorder Waiver (CSEDW) received connection to mental health services promptly. This shows meaningful connection to services, which were not in place within the 90 days prior to CSEDW application, where only 60% of children had mental health services.Record Referrals: Referrals to the Assessment Pathway peaked at nearly 400 in December 2023, driven by a successful outreach campaign and enhanced networking with education, social work, and counseling professionals. WV Wraparound Services: Enrollment in WV Wraparound services, which include intensive home and community-based programs, has nearly doubled compared to residential treatment facility use, with 1,649 children enrolled in December 2023 compared to approximately 850 children in residential treatment facilities.CSEDW Amendments: As of July 1, 2024, the CSEDW has been updated to improve workforce, provider reimbursement, quality, and timely access to services.DoHS continues to prioritize data quality and early intervention, with significant progress in diverting children from unnecessary out-of-home placements. As of March 2024, the number of Qualified Independent Assessment referrals exceeded residential treatment admissions.



In collaboration with partners like Casey Family Programs and Building Bridges, DoHS is developing new care models to support children needing residential treatment. The “West Virginia Needs You Now” campaign, launched in March 2024, focuses on recruiting foster homes for teenagers with complex mental and behavioral health needs.



For more information on resources for children and families with behavioral or mental health needs, visit kidsthrive.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx or call the Children’s Crisis and Referral Line at (844) 435-7498. To view and apply for careers in the behavioral health field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.