DoHS Encourages Female SNAP Recipients to Apply for WV Women Work Manufacturing Program

The program’s Spring 2024 class begins on February 26, 2024, in Charleston. The 10-week, employment-based, pre-apprenticeship training program is designed to prepare women aged 18 and older for entry-level positions and apprenticeships in advanced manufacturing. Participants will learn hands-on training such as learning to operate high-tech machines to make products used in medical, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and auto industries, in addition to obtaining licenses and certifications.



“Our continued collaboration with WV Women Work creates tremendous opportunities for West Virginia women,” said Janie Cole, DoHS Bureau for Family Assistance Commissioner. “It is our hope that the Advanced Manufacturing Pre-Apprenticeship program will help equip women with the training and tools needed to find rewarding careers and make meaningful changes for themselves and their families.”



DoHS has partnered with WVWW since 2017, to help women explore, train, and secure employment in non-traditional occupations, especially skilled trades. The WVWW Step Up program is a tuition-free, employment-based skilled trade training program designed to prepare women for entry-level industry positions and registered apprenticeships. Step Up is the only Pre-Apprenticeship in West Virginia that is endorsed by the U.S. Department of Labor.



If interested in applying, SNAP/SNAP E&T clients should speak with their DoHS county office caseworker. Applications are available online at westvirginiawomenwork.org/step-up-manufacturing.